Justin Sun Speaks at the Prestigious Milken Institute Asia Summit

Continuously promoting industry breakthroughs, Asia will become an important crypto center
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 September 2023 – Justin Sun, the esteemed founder of TRON and a member of the HTX Global Advisory Committee, was cordially invited to participate in the highly anticipated 2023 Milken Institute Asia Summit on September 14. During this prestigious event, Sun engaged in a profound and insightful dialogue with Kirk Wagar, the President of Wagar Global Advisors and Former Ambassador of US to Singapore, focusing on pertinent issues concerning the future trajectory of the crypto industry.