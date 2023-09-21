Premium travel master brand ‘Cathay’ launches globally, powered by new campaign ‘Feels Good To Move’
Cathay will now be the master brand around the world, simplifying the way our customers interact with us
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 September 2023 – Cathay is excited to announce that its new premium travel lifestyle brand is officially rolling out to markets around the world, celebrating passion for travel as a way of living under the “Cathay” master brand and simplifying the way our customers interact with us.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION
on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook