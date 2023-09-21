HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo to be staged in October
Hong Kong, being the world’s premier trade fair capital in Asia, has once again become the go-to destination for business people from around the world. Following the full resumption of travel, global traders flocked to take part in the city’s trade activities. Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 8th Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo and the 25th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) will be held on October 26-29, 2023 at AsiaWorld-Expo and October 27-30, 2023 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre respectively. The fairs gather more than 3,100 exhibitors, forming a world-renowned lighting marketplace and will be held in EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, complemented by the “Click2Match”, an online smart business matching platform that will operate on 19 October to 6 November, providing a convenient and efficient platform for traders to connect.