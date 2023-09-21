Wilo Group Industry Conference Catalyses Collaboration for Sustainable Smart Cities Across Asia

The conference saw experts delve into the latest technologies and strategies driving the sustainable development of today’s urban areas and upcoming supercities.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 September 2023 – Wilo Group, a multinational technology company and leading global provider of pumps and pump systems, hosted its annual Industry Conference in Singapore for the first time. Supported by the German Asia Pacific Business Association, and themed “Smart Urban Areas – Connecting Minds for a Multilateral World”, the conference merged Wilo Group’s expertise in smart and sustainable water solutions with Singapore’s role as an urban living laboratory to catalyse collaborations that can enable smart, connected and sustainable cities across Asia. In conjunction with the conference, Enterprise Singapore organised a B2B matching session under its Germany Singapore Business Forum (GSBF) Connect initiative.