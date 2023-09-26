C23 HK’s largest AI Marketing event in 2023 Explore AI tools to help boost productivity and competitiveness of digital marketing
50 business executives and IT experts gather
Share application cases and forecast AI development trends
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 26 September 2023 – One of the city’s influential digital marketing associations IAB Hong Kong presented “IABHK C23” (C23), a one-day conference and exhibition today (26 September). Under the theme of “AI ALL AT ONCE”, it aimed to reveal the impact of AI on revolutionary transformation of digital marketing. This groundbreaking event gathered more than 50 senior business executives and IT solution developers in 20+ sessions and 16+ exhibitors, to offer their insights into the most recent AI applications and case studies in the business world. Today’s c23 also featured a number of A1 workshops and an exhibition showcasing innovative AI solutions in various fields.
