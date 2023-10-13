GSM marks its first global expansion milestone by entering into Lao electric vehicle ride-hailing service market
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 13 October 2023 – Vietnam’s Green and Smart Mobility JSC. (GSM) has imported 150 VinFast electric cars into the Lao market in preparation to launch its electric taxi service under the brand Green SM. The event marked an important milestone in its development journey towards becoming a leading regional and global ride-hailing service. This momentous occasion also demonstrated GSM’s commitment to promoting the use of electric vehicles among consumers.