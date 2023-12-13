The World remembers the Nanjing Massacre on December 13 anniversary as new evidence continues to surface
NANJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 December 2023 – On November 17, Evan Kail, the American pawnshop owner who donated an album containing photos of atrocities committed by the Japanese Army in World War II in China, updated the complete electronic archive of the album and published a lengthy article titled “Through the Storm” on his personal website. This article recounts his journey over the past year.