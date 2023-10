A Museum Honoring the Waltz King: The House of Strauss

VIENNA, AUSTRIA – Newsaktuell – 18 October 2023 – On October 25, 2023, Vienna, the renowned world capital of music, will unveil its latest cultural gem, the House of Strauss. This interactive museum pays tribute to the illustrious Strauss family, renowned for composing timeless masterpieces such as “The Blue Danube”.





