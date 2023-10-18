Grace Removals Welcomes First Electric Truck

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 December

2020 – Elevating beauty beyond face value,

Singapore cosmeceutical skincare brand Recherché is announces the arrival of its first full

range of edible skincare actives. Offering a holistic solution to skincare and

wellness that addresses the need for a combination of internal and external

skincare regime, the launch of Recherché Edible Skincare provides optimal skin and body beautifying

nutrients so that you receive the ‘raw materials’ needed to enhance overall

beauty, well-being and youthfulness from within.

Since its

founding in 2018, Recherché has fast-earned a reputation as an elite

innovation-focused company that employs a multi-disciplinary approach to

developing clean, green transformative products. Synergistically

combining skin repair traditions with modern-day biotech, the introduction

of Recherché Edible Skincare pushes

the boundaries of their ever-growing line of 100% sustainable plant-based

products.

“At Recherché, we embrace a holistic approach and believe that true beauty starts from

within. What we put on our body, is just as important as what we put in our

body,” said Coreenna Ong, Head Research & Development, adding

that “We aspire to make a world of difference for all skin types and go to

great lengths to make sure every single one of our products work well with one

another.”

Commenting on

the launch of their new product line, Ms Ong said “We are very excited to bring

our new collection of edible skincare to our customers, especially for those

seeking a beauty fix on-the-go. As a pioneer in utilising only the purest and

most natural ingredients, we have developed special capabilities to extract and

harness nature in its quintessence — distilling the purest essence of nature to

create high performance edible beauty skincare actives. This is just the beginning of our product expansion, and we are

constantly researching and innovating to bring the very best to achieve overall

beauty, well-being and youthfulness.”

Recherché

Edible Skincare collection





Made from 100%

pure, concentrated edible skincare

actives and natural plant-based ingredients, Recherché Edible Skincare is

easily digestible with superior absorption and bioavailability. Its dense

nutritional profile and highly concentrated actives undergoes a distillation process of the core essence, sometimes

up to the molecular level so that it is easily absorbed from the inside,

providing nourishment to the skin from the inside out. Unlike other

beauty and health supplements, Recherché Edible Skincare powders do not contain

any added fillers, excipients, preservatives, chemicals, artificial flavours or

colours and is Halal-approved.

Designed to mix easily and quickly into food

and drinks, Recherché Edible Skincare is the perfect beauty fix on-the-go for busy

individuals who find it a hassle to take supplements separately.

The Recherché Edible Skincare collection features

two products:

Recherché Collagen Amino Acid — a holistic edible skincare active supercharged

with intelligent Tri-Peptides composed

of amino acids Glycine, Proline and Hydroxyproline, to rejuvenate and

reverse skin-aging. Derived from enzymatic hydrolysis of pure fish-sourced

collagen, the Recherché Collagen Amino

has a molecular size 1/25 of most collagen which makes it easier to be absorbed.

ellagic acid extracted from pomegranate, berries and herbs, and naturally

occurring antioxidants such as Vitamins C & E. Targets skin brightening and

protection from UV rays.

The Recherché Edible Skincare range is available on https://www.rechercheskincare.com/edible-skincare and has a recommended retail price of S$98

each.

About Recherché

Recherché is a Singapore cosmeceutical skincare brand that employs a multi-disciplinary

approach to developing transformative products. A pioneer in developing

edible skincare actives to specifically address skin concerns, Recherché offers

a wide range of products that are clean, green and plant-based. Recherché

products are made in Singapore in accordance with the country’s stringent

product safety and quality standards, to ensure that they are pregnancy-safe

and suitable for sensitive skin. For more information, visit https://www.rechercheskincare.com/





