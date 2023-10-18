Grace Removals Welcomes First Electric Truck

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 December
2020 – Elevating beauty beyond face value,
Singapore cosmeceutical skincare brand Recherché is announces the arrival of its first full
range of edible skincare actives. Offering a holistic solution to skincare and
wellness that addresses the need for a combination of internal and external
skincare regime, the launch of Recherché Edible Skincare provides optimal skin and body beautifying
nutrients so that you receive the ‘raw materials’ needed to enhance overall
beauty, well-being and youthfulness from within.
Since its
founding in 2018, Recherché has fast-earned a reputation as an elite
innovation-focused company that employs a multi-disciplinary approach to
developing clean, green transformative products. Synergistically
combining skin repair traditions with modern-day biotech, the introduction
of Recherché Edible Skincare pushes
the boundaries of their ever-growing line of 100% sustainable plant-based
products.
“At Recherché, we embrace a holistic approach and believe that true beauty starts from
within. What we put on our body, is just as important as what we put in our
body,” said Coreenna Ong, Head Research & Development, adding
that “We aspire to make a world of difference for all skin types and go to
great lengths to make sure every single one of our products work well with one
another.”
Commenting on
the launch of their new product line, Ms Ong said “We are very excited to bring
our new collection of edible skincare to our customers, especially for those
seeking a beauty fix on-the-go. As a pioneer in utilising only the purest and
most natural ingredients, we have developed special capabilities to extract and
harness nature in its quintessence — distilling the purest essence of nature to
create high performance edible beauty skincare actives. This is just the beginning of our product expansion, and we are
constantly researching and innovating to bring the very best to achieve overall
beauty, well-being and youthfulness.”
Recherché
Edible Skincare collection
Made from 100%
pure, concentrated edible skincare
actives and natural plant-based ingredients, Recherché Edible Skincare is
easily digestible with superior absorption and bioavailability. Its dense
nutritional profile and highly concentrated actives undergoes a distillation process of the core essence, sometimes
up to the molecular level so that it is easily absorbed from the inside,
providing nourishment to the skin from the inside out. Unlike other
beauty and health supplements, Recherché Edible Skincare powders do not contain
any added fillers, excipients, preservatives, chemicals, artificial flavours or
colours and is Halal-approved.
Designed to mix easily and quickly into food
and drinks, Recherché Edible Skincare is the perfect beauty fix on-the-go for busy
individuals who find it a hassle to take supplements separately.
The Recherché Edible Skincare collection features
two products:
-
Recherché Collagen Amino Acid — a holistic edible skincare active supercharged
with intelligent Tri-Peptides composed
of amino acids Glycine, Proline and Hydroxyproline, to rejuvenate and
reverse skin-aging. Derived from enzymatic hydrolysis of pure fish-sourced
collagen, the Recherché Collagen Amino
has a molecular size 1/25 of most collagen which makes it easier to be absorbed.
-
Recherché Skin Brightening Plus — a holistic edible skincare active rich in
ellagic acid extracted from pomegranate, berries and herbs, and naturally
occurring antioxidants such as Vitamins C & E. Targets skin brightening and
protection from UV rays.
The Recherché Edible Skincare range is available on https://www.rechercheskincare.com/edible-skincare and has a recommended retail price of S$98
each.
About Recherché
Recherché is a Singapore cosmeceutical skincare brand that employs a multi-disciplinary
approach to developing transformative products. A pioneer in developing
edible skincare actives to specifically address skin concerns, Recherché offers
a wide range of products that are clean, green and plant-based. Recherché
products are made in Singapore in accordance with the country’s stringent
product safety and quality standards, to ensure that they are pregnancy-safe
and suitable for sensitive skin. For more information, visit https://www.rechercheskincare.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rechercheskincare/
Instagram:
@rechercheskincare