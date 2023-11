NANJING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 31 October 2023 – On October, the “New Youth, New Future” Asian Youth Music Festival kicked off in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province. Talented young artists, bands, and singers from China, Japan, the ROK, and ASEAN countries gathered on the same stage for a youth music and cultural feast dedicated to peace and friendship. The festival attracted a crowd of more than 20,000 people.