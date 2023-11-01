Global Payments Enables Tap to Pay on iPhone for Merchants in Taiwan

An easy, secure and private way to accept contactless payments with only an iPhone and the TapPay iOS App, no additional hardware needed.
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 1 November 2023 – Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, today enables Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone contactless payment acceptance technology for merchants in Taiwan, empowering merchants of all sizes to accept contactless payments securely and seamlessly using only an iPhone and the TapPay iOS app, no additional hardware needed.