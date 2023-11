The genesis of stone, explores the beauty of Hualien stone sculptures

HUALIEN, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 8 November 2023 – Located on the east coast of Taiwan, Hualien is rich in stone and minerals. This unique geology forms the renowned Taroko Gorge, Qingshui Cliff, and Qixingtan Beach, attracting domestic and foreign visitors to its majestic scenery.