A Record Number of International Professionals Attend the Fourth Edition of TCCF
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 15 November 2023 – Last Sunday, November 12, concluded the fourth edition of the Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF), an international meeting point for content industry professionals organized by the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) in Taipei. During the 6-day event, thousands of guests from 29 countries attended the on-site activities, with 241 international professionals landing in Taipei —a record number for the emerging event.