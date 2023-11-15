ST Engineering Expands Digital and Cybersecurity Solutions to help Financial Services Organisations Advance Digital Transformation

Announces collaboration with Elevandi to support FinTechs and drive the adoption of transformative technologies
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 November 2023 – ST Engineering will expand its digital and cybersecurity solutions to help financial services organisations advance their digital transformation and build next-generation technology capabilities, focusing first on those based in Southeast Asia and Australia. These solutions build on the Group’s existing suite and leverage advanced technologies including AI to address the burgeoning demand for cloud-based services and applications as well as end-to-end cybersecurity solutions that strengthen cyber resilience.