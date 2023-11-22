BITBEST Global Summit 2023 Concludes Successfully in Ho Chi Minh City: Ushering in the Dawn of the Digital Technology Era
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 22 November 2023 – On November 19, 2023, the BITBEST Global Summit 2023 concluded successfully in Ho Chi Minh City, marking a significant milestone in the digital technology era. This grand event united blockchain technology experts, financial industry leaders, community members, and innovators from around the world, showcasing BITBEST’s innovative strides in financial technology.