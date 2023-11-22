Merry Box-mas! 7-Eleven Partners with ANNA SUI and Sanrio Hong Kong to Debut 6 Sanrio Characters’ On-the-Go Mini Boxes, Blending Cuteness and Style for a Fun Festive Season
HONG KONG & MACAU – Media OutReach – 22 November 2023 – As the year draws to a close, it’s time to get into the holiday spirit with family and friends. We know you’ll be heading out to celebrate, attending Christmas parties, or maybe even jetting off on holiday. And guess what? You’ll want to look stylish and stay practical while you’re at it. This Christmas, 7-Eleven is excited to announce a special collaboration with renowned New York fashion brand ANNA SUI and Sanrio Hong Kong.