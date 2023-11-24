Black Friday Effect – FBS Comments on Financial Markets Behavior During Sales Season
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 24 November 2023 – As Black Friday approaches, global broker FBS delves into the relationship between the year’s biggest sales season and its impact on the financial markets. The FBS analysts particularly discover the trends of the world’s largest economy – the American. They analyzed reactions across assets and macroeconomic conditions to understand the Black Friday impact better.