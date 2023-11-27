Hong Kong’s largest design festival – deTour 2023; When “Craft”, “Design” and “Tech” meet for “New Know How”

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 November 2023 – Held from 24 November to 3 December 2023 at PMQ, deTour, the most anticipated design festival in town is back. deTour 2023 is presented by PMQ and sponsored by Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. This 10-day grand design festival will present various programmes for the art and design communities both in and outside Hong Kong. These programmes include creative installations and exhibitions, workshops, design dialogues, movie screenings, guided tours, and many more.