Design Spectrum of Hong Kong Design Centre Presents ‘Re: Full Gamut’ Exhibition

Unveils How Cross-disciplinary Design Shapes the Vibrant Design Scene in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 November 2023 – Design Spectrum, the public-facing platform of Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), which is sponsored by Create Hong Kong of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, is presenting a design exhibition titled ‘Re: Full Gamut’ from 29 November to 12 December 2023 at the new HKDC Design & Fashion Base in Sham Shui Po. Being one of the featured events at the GBA Creative Night*, the exhibition echoes to the theme to promote Hong Kong Design and foster potential collaborations among Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Greater Bay Area) through showcase of the uniqueness and potential of vibrant design scene in the Greater Bay Area, celebrating the extensive collaborations and relationships among designers from different disciplines throughout the fashion design process.