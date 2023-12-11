The Vietnam’s rice industry – a journey of sustainable development
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 December 2023 – Through chapters of development, the rice production and export of Vietnam have made great breakthroughs. While facing fluctuations in the worldwide market, as well as significant climate change, Vietnam’s rice industry has been transforming in both production and export, with the aim of quality improvement and sustainable development, contributing to global food security and emission reduction.