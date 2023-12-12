DGI leading the IR5.0 industrial building revitalization project
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 December 2023 – Industrial areas have always played a key role in the development of modern cities. However, with the rapid evolution of technology and economic development, many traditional industrial buildings have fallen into disuse and decline. However, DGI Investment, an expert in investing in industrial buildings, has taken a leading role in promoting the IR5.0 industrial building revitalization program, breathing new life into the city.