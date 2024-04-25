PolyU forms global partnership with ZEISS Vision Care to expand impact and accelerate market penetration of patented myopia control technology
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 April 2024 – The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) is partnering with ZEISS Vision Care, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of eyeglass lenses and ophthalmic instruments, to expand the global impact and speed up the market penetration of PolyU’s proprietary myopia control lens technologies through global partnership involving IP licensing and joint research and development.