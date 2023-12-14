Asia’s Leading Education Show Learning & Teaching Expo 2023 Opens Today
Shaping Education for a World of Change
Over 400 International Scholars Convene in Hong Kong
Setting a Record High of Exhibition Booths with over 520
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 December 2023 – Hong Kong has established as an international education hub. The education sector is proactively reflecting on and planning for the future development of education. Innovative education has become a significant trend in the global education arena, offering new opportunities and challenges for the education of the future. Presented by Hong Kong Education City (EdCity), organised by Bailey Communications HK and supported by the Education Bureau, the Learning & Teaching Expo 2023 (LTE) celebrates its grand opening this morning at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.
Over 400 International Scholars Convene in Hong Kong
Setting a Record High of Exhibition Booths with over 520
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 December 2023 – Hong Kong has established as an international education hub. The education sector is proactively reflecting on and planning for the future development of education. Innovative education has become a significant trend in the global education arena, offering new opportunities and challenges for the education of the future. Presented by Hong Kong Education City (EdCity), organised by Bailey Communications HK and supported by the Education Bureau, the Learning & Teaching Expo 2023 (LTE) celebrates its grand opening this morning at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.