Hang Lung’s Center Residences in Wuxi Marks Major Milestone with Topping-Out Ceremony
WUXI, CHINA & HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 December 2023 – Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) (“Hang Lung” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that Center Residences in Wuxi, a new project under its premium serviced residences brand, held a topping out ceremony, marking a pivotal milestone for Center 66 Phase 2 development. The ceremony was hosted by Mr. Louis Tong, Deputy Director – Project Management; Mr. Tsz Chuen Cheng, Deputy General Manager – Project Management; and Ms. Doris Poon, Deputy General Manager – Center 66 of Hang Lung Properties; with Mr. Zi Chuan Zhou, Deputy Secretary of Liangxi District in Wuxi and District Mayor; Mr. Da Yan Xia, Executive Deputy Director of East China Sub-bureau of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau and Mr.Guo Ning Liu, Secretary of the Party Committee and General Manager of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group (East China).