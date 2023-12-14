Carousell Group releases first-of-its-kind Circular Economy Impact Report showing positive climate impact from secondhand transactions in Greater Southeast Asia

The Group’s user community avoided 116,577 tonnes of carbon emissions in four goods categories in 2022, the equivalent to 5.3 million trees absorbing CO2 per year.
Carousell Group, the leading multi-category platform for secondhand in Greater Southeast Asia, released its inaugural Circular Economy Impact Report on 8 December 2023, showing that buying and selling secondhand items is a better choice for the planet compared to traditional retail of buying new items. The report, a first-of-its kind for e-commerce and recommerce marketplaces in Southeast Asia, quantifies the Avoided Carbon Emissions due to users purchasing secondhand items on three of the Groups' marketplaces, in place of a new item.