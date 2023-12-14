Thailand’s iconic countdown destination ICONSIAM readies for 2024 riverside extravaganza – vying to be among the world’s five greatest countdowns

Over US$ 8.5 million being spent to attract the finest international and Thai performing artists, as well as launch 50,000 eco-friendly fireworks, and 2,000 drones to capture the attention of the world
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 December 2023– Thailand’s iconic countdown destination, ICONSIAM, is preparing for a US$ 8.5 million extravaganza to ring in the new year on the evening of 31st December 2023 at its riverside location in what is billed as its most spectacular new year show ever organised and vying to be one of the top five greatest global countdown events.