Sennheiser Announces Availability of Additional Components of the EW-DX Microphone System

Two-channel digital half-rack Dante-enabled receiver highlights newest members of the Evolution Wireless Digital family
WEDEMARK, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 December 2023 – Sennheiser, the first choice for advanced audio technology that makes collaboration and learning easier, has announced that new components of the EW-DX microphone system are shipping and available to customers. With initial components released last year, EW-DX simplifies professional workflows by utilizing refined technologies to deliver a digital UHF system that can be scaled with ease.