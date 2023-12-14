Southco Introduces New TM-10-101-24 Door Latch
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 December 2023 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has introduced a new door latch, the TM-10-101-24. This surface-mounted latch actuates with a simple button push and smooth quarter turn that removes or inserts the handle into a keeper beside the panel. This actuation method ensures that the latch does not open accidentally, even under heavy loads or unpredictable environments. Manufactured from 316 grade stainless steel and electropolished to a smooth finish, it also offers superior actuation feel and aesthetics. This intuitive yet secure design combines with beautiful and durable construction to deliver a high-quality look and actuation experience that end users will notice.