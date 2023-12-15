BEST Cargo’s Anniversary Milestone: A Year of Unprecedented Success in Malaysia

BEST Cargo achieved a remarkable annual growth rate of 300% since its launch in end 2022.
SHAH ALAM, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 December 2023 – BEST Cargo, a well-known less-than-truckload logistics company under BEST Inc., is celebrating one year of successful operations in Malaysia, achieving a remarkable annual growth rate of 300% since its launch in end 2022. The success is attributed to the dedicated efforts of the BEST Cargo team and robust support from the integrated global logistics network.