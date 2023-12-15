The National Museum for Modern Chinese Scientists released a promotional video of the Spirit of Scientists
Embark on a journey through the narratives of Chinese scientists to unravel the driving force behind China’s scientific and technological developmentBEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 December 2023 – Recently, the National Museum for Modern Chinese Scientists has invited the brightest minds from various fields, such as geology, meteorology, agriculture, aerospace, and beyond, to share their stories with the public, the Museum also released a promotional video of the Spirit of Scientists, providing a profound glimpse into the essence of the spirit of Chinese scientists, and the driving force behind China’s scientific and technological development.
