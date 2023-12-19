CÉ LA VI Singapore Presents a New Year’s Eve Extravaganza to Ring in 2024

Step into 2024 with a series of New Year’s Eve events at CÉ LA VI Singapore, featuring a crafted brunch, special dinner menu, and a gold-themed countdown party.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 December 2023 – CÉ LA VI Singapore is preparing to host a special New Year’s Eve celebration during the last weekend of the year. The festivities, starting with a crafted brunch on 30th and 31st December, will lead into a curated dinner on the 31st and conclude with the ‘All That Glitters is Gold’ countdown party. This celebration experience starts from noon until the early hours of 2024, set against the captivating backdrop of Singapore’s skyline.