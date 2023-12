Medley signs Letter of Intent with DTI in the presence of President Marcos to advance investments in the Philippines

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 December 2023 – Medley, Inc. (TSE: 4480), a Japan-based internet service company, signed a Letter of Intent with the Department of Trade and Industry of the Republic of the Philippines (DTI) on December 18 to advance its investments in the Philippines, in the presence of H.E. Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., President of the Philippines.