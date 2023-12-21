SCG International opens a new office in Saudi, expanding its ‘global connector’ role with resilient supply chain solutions, eyeing new opportunities in the Construction sector driven by Giga-projects
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 December 2023 – SCG International is vigorously expanding its business into the market of KSA, an economic powerhouse. Its strategy focuses on comprehensive supply chain solutions with the flexibility to deal with disrupting global supply chains.
