The Bay of Lights: Home to Cambodia’s Premiere USGA-Certified Waterfront Golf Course by Greg Norman

SIHANOUKVILLE, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 January 2024 – In a move set to redefine golfing in Southeast Asia, the Bay of Lights development announces the Bay 19 Golf Course commencement. This $41 million investment, part of a $16 billion township project, opens a new chapter in Cambodian golf and marks a bold statement in luxury sports and leisure.