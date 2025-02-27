AI and Blockchain Innovations Propel Singapore’s Fintech Evolution Amid Investment Recalibration: KPMG’s Pulse of Fintech H2’24

Singapore’s fintech investment recalibrated to US$1.3 billion in 2024, in line with global shifts toward sustainable growth.

Crypto and blockchain investment increased 22 percent in H2’24 to US$267 million, driven by AI-integrated solutions.

AI-powered fintech surged, with investment jumping from US$24 million in H1’24 to US$160 million in H2’24, reflecting demand for regtech and automation.

H2’24 fintech deal value grew 41 percent, reflecting a shift toward high-value, early-stage investments.



H2 2024

H1 2024

Fintech verticals

Total value



US$ (million)

No of deals

Total value



US$ (million)

No of deals

Reg Tech

$1.5

4

$2.2

4

Insur Tech

$100.0

2

$41.5

2

Cybersecurity

$3.0

1

$3.0

1

Payments

$57.4

9

$66.2

6

Digital assets and currencies (crypto/blockchain)

$267.0

53

$219.1

82

AI & ML



*these deals are also tagged with other fintech verticals

$159.9

12

$24.1

15





Singapore

Global

Fintech verticals

Ranking

Deal Size

Ranking

Deal Size



US$ (million)



US$ (billion)

Digital assets and currencies (crypto/blockchain)

#1

$486.09

#2

$9.10

Insurtech

#2

$141.50

#4

$3.10

Payments

#3

$123.60

#1

$31.00

Cybersecurity

#4

$6.00

#5

$0.90

Regtech

#5

$3.71

#3

$7.40

Wealthtech

#6

0

#6

$0.40



Global fintech investment fell from US$119.8 billion across 5,382 deals in 2023 to US$95.6 billion across 4,639 deals in 2024.

The Americas attracted US$63.8 billion in fintech investment across 2,267 deals in 2024, of which the US accounted for US$50.7 billion across 1,836 deals; the EMEA region attracted US$20.3 billion across 1,4645 deals, while the ASPAC region attracted US$11.2 billion across 896 deals.

Global M&A deal value fell from $60.2 billion to US$49.6 billion between 2023 and 2024; while H2’24 was softer than H1’24, M&A deal value rose from US$7.4 billion to US$14.2 billion between Q3’24 and Q4’24.

PE investment declined significantly, falling from US$10.5 billion in 2023 to just US$2.6 billion in 2024, while VC investment saw a modest drop from US$49.2 billion in 2023 to US$43.4 billion in 2024.

Payments was the strongest area of fintech investment globally in 2024, with US$31 billion in investment compared to just US$17.2 billion in 2023; other sectors that saw investment rise year-over-year included digital assets and currencies —from US$8.7 billion to US$9.1 billion, regtech—from US$4.4 billion to US$7.4 billion, proptech—from US$1.9 billion to US$3 billion, and wealthtech—from US$190 million to US$400 million.

Corporate VC-participating investment globally fell from US$26 .9 billion in 2023 to US$19.6 billion in 2024; only the EMEA region saw corporate investment in VC deals rise—from US$5.1 billion to US$5.8 billion year-over-year. The Americas saw CVC drop from US$13.8 billion to US$9.9 billion, while ASPAC saw CVC investment drop from US$8.0 billion to US$3.9 billion.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 February 2025 –Singapore’s fintech sector recalibrated in 2024, with investment totaling US$1.3 billion, the lowest level since 2020. This strategic pivot reflects a global trend as fintech investment reached a seven-year low of US$95.6 billion. Despite reduced funding levels, Singapore’s focus on innovation and sustainability positions it as a leader in AI-driven solutions and blockchain advancements, according to KPMG’s Pulse of Fintech H2’24 report.While the cautious investment environment slowed overall funding, Singapore remains a hub for fintech innovation. Crypto and blockchain investment rose 22 percent in H2’24, reaching US$267 million, fuelled by AI-powered digital asset solutions and blockchain-based financial infrastructure. Strong regulatory frameworks and institutional interest have solidified Singapore’s role as a strategic leader in these emerging sectors.AI-powered fintech also made significant gains, with investment soaring from US$24 million in H1’24 to nearly US$160 million in H2’24. Investor interest was particularly strong for regtech, business automation and agentic AI solutions.“If what we’ve seen in the broader investment space is any indication, AI could be a sleeping giant for fintech investment,” said. “However, right now, it’s still very early days. There’s definitely a lot of interest in AI, generative AI, agentic AI and automation, but there’s a lot of caution too. Over the next year, AI-focused regtechs will likely see the most traction among investors as financial services companies look for better ways to respond to the increasingly complex regulatory environment.H2’24 saw the total value of Singapore’s fintech deals rise 41 percent, hitting US$781 million, even as deal volume dropped 36 percent. This underscores a growing emphasis on later-stage deals with high scalability and near-term profitability. Early-stage VC interest remains strong as quality-driven investments gain traction.Globally, fintech investment also trended towards practical solutions, with funding focused on blockchain infrastructure, climate tech and compliance-driven technologies. This alignment with global priorities underscores Singapore’s adaptability and competitive edge.The blockchain and crypto space in Singapore benefitted significantly from regulatory stability, with H2’24 blockchain investment rising by over 20 percent to reach US$267 million. This growth was spurred by AI-powered blockchain applications, blockchain-as-a-service platforms and notable funding rounds such as Partior’s US$80 million raise for its blockchain-based interbank settlement network—the largest in the Asia-Pacific region.These advancements position Singapore for continued leadership in the digital assets space while aligning with international regulatory trends.Global investment in digital assets reached US$9.1 billion in 2024—the highest total ever outside of the outlier years of 2022 and 2023, focusing on market infrastructure, tokenisation, and stablecoins. During H2’24, four of the five largest deals occurred in the Americas, including Stripe’s US$1.1 billion acquisition of stablecoin infrastructure company Bridge, a US$525 million raise by Praxis, and a US$200 million raise by Current—all based in the US—and a US$210 million raise by Canada-based Blockstream. A US$100 million raise by UK-based Crytocoin accounted for the largest deal in the EMEA region.Singapore’s payments sector, ranked third among fintech verticals, showcased resilience despite operating in a mature ecosystem. H2’24 witnessed a rise in deal count, with nine transactions totalling US$57.4 million. Innovations like FAST, PayNow, and SGQR provide a robust foundation for the sector, enabling further growth in tailored and scalable payment solutions. Opportunity in this fintech segment lies in cross-border and regional expansion, positioning Singapore as a hub for Asia’s payment growth.On the global stage, the payments sector demonstrated strong momentum in 2024, with funding nearly doubling year-on-year to reach US$31 billion. While this funding surge was heavily influenced by consolidation and strategic transactions, it highlighted the sector’s critical role in the fintech ecosystem. Landmark deals included GRCR’s US$12.5 billion acquisition of Worldpay and Advent International’s US$6.3 billion privatisation of Nuvei, alongside other notable activities such as Mynt’s US$788 million VC raise in the Philippines.Amid a recalibrating investment landscape, Singapore’s focus on sustainable growth, innovation, and emerging technologies positions the country at the forefront of fintech evolution. With declining interest rates and easing global election uncertainties, 2025 offers opportunities for increased fintech deal activity and new momentum in AI, blockchain, and digital payments. The Singapore Budget 2025 further accelerates this momentum, introducing initiatives to help businesses access and integrate AI at scale and to attract entrepreneurial talent to establish and grow ventures in Singapore.Figure 1: Singapore’s fintech verticals deal values and volume for H1 2024 and H2 2024Figure 2: Ranking of top Singapore and Global’s fintech verticals in deal values for 2024Regionally, the Americas attracted the largest share of fintech investment in 2024—US$63.8 billion across 2,267 deals, including US$50.7 billion across 1,836 deals in the US. The EMEA region attracted US$20.3 billion across 1,465 deals, while the ASPAC region saw US$11.4 billion across 896 deals. At a sector level, the payments space attracted the largest share of investment (US$31 billion), followed by digital assets and currencies (US$9.1 billion), and regtech (US$7.4 billion).“It’s been a rough year for nearly everyone—fintechs, corporates, VC and PE firms—given the breadth of challenges and uncertainties in the global market. With only a handful of exceptions, no one wanted to pull the trigger on the largest deals—which have long been a mainstay in fintech investment,” said“But there’s a lot to be positive about heading into 2025. Many critical elections are behind us and investment and deal activity is beginning to pick up. We are starting to see more deals coming through because of interest rate cuts in different jurisdictions and the lower cost of funding. However, we will have to wait and see if the changing world trading conditions impact inflation, interest rates and consequently these positive signs of market change.”The Americas saw total fintech investment drop from US$77.6 billion in 2023 to a six-year low of US$63.8 billion in 2024. The US accounted for $50.7 billion of this funding—a decline from US$72.8 billion in 2023. Outside of the US, Canada saw a record high of US$9.5 billion in fintech investment during 2024—driven in large part by the buyout of Nuvei—while investment in Brazil softened from US$2.3 billion to US$1.4 billion. Fintech investment dropped slightly from US$32.8 billion to US$31 billion between H1’24 and H2’24. On a more positive note, investment almost doubled between Q3’24 and Q4’24, rising from US$10.8 billion to US$20.2 billion. Within the US, fintech investment dropped from US$28.8 billion to US$21.9 billion between H1’24 and H2’24, although it also rose from US$9.9 billion to US$11.9 billion between Q3’24 and Q4’24.Fintech investment in the EMEA region fell from $27.6 billion across 1,833 deals in 2023 to just US$20.3 billion across 1,465 deals in 2024. H2’24 also saw a significant drop compared to H1’24—from US$13 billion across 820 deals to just US$7.3 billion across 645 deals. While the UK accounted for nearly half of all fintech investment in the EMEA region during 2024 (US$9.9 billion), the total was a significant decline compared to 2023 (US$13.6 billion). Germany also saw fintech investment drop between 2024 and 2025—from US$961 million to a ten-year low of US$815 million. The Middle East saw the most positive results in EMEA during 2024, with fintech investment rising from US$1.2 billion to US$2.2 billion year-over year.Total fintech investment in the ASPAC region fell from US$14.6 billion in 2023 to US11.4 billion in 2024—the lowest level of fintech funding seen in the region since 2014. India accounted for the largest share of this total (US$4.1 billion), led by a US$.5 billion raise by WSB Real estate partners in H1’24. Total fintech investment in China dropped from US$2.6 billion to just US$687 million between 2023 and 2024, while Australia saw fintech investment nearly double from US$840 million to US$2.1 billion; fintech investment in Japan held nearly steady year-over-year at US$660 million.With interest rates declining in many jurisdictions and election uncertainties finally easing, there’s a cautious sense of optimism within the fintech market heading into 2025. With interest rates declining in many jurisdictions and election uncertainties finally easing, there's a cautious sense of optimism within the fintech market heading into 2025. The average time between deals has also lengthened significantly, from approximately fifteen months in 2022 to twenty-four months in 2025—the longest it has been in the last decade—which could make 2025 a critical year for deal-making as fintechs look to ensure their continued operations.While the payments space will likely remain the biggest ticket of investment globally, digital assets and currencies are well positioned for an upswing in investment—particularly when it comes to market infrastructure, digital tokenisation, and stablecoins. AI is also expected to remain a key priority for investors, with regtech and cybersecurity-related solutions likely to see the most interest in H1'25.

