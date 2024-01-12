Industry Leaders Collaborate to Develop Integrated Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Sequestration and Lower Carbon Hydrogen Value Chains
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 January 2024 – Chevron Singapore Pte Ltd, Keppel, Pan-United Corporation, Surbana Jurong, Air Liquide Singapore, Osaka Gas Singapore, and Pavilion Energy (together Parties) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on lower carbon opportunities to support Singapore’s aspiration of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050[1].