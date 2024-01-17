UPCX (UPC) token is listed on the Bitget trading platform
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 January 2024 – On January 17, 2024, UPCX (UPC) will officially be listed in the Innovation Zone and Payment Zone on Bitget. This move represents a significant step for UPCX in the market; its high-speed blockchain payment system, designed specifically for payments and financial services, is expected to greatly enhance the usability and convenience of digital assets in everyday transactions. The spot grid trading feature will also be activated 24 hours after the listing, further enriching the user experience.