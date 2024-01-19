Groundbreaking Chinese Enterprise Research by Professor John D. Van Fleet: Unveiling the Path of Innovative Development with Chinese Characteristics
BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 January 2024 – The global landscape of innovation has witnessed a remarkable shift with the emergence of Chinese enterprises as significant players in the fields of e-commerce, smartphones, and electric vehicles. This groundbreaking finding comes as a result of extensive research conducted by Prof. John D. Van Fleet, an esteemed adjunct faculty member and Director of Corporate Globalization at Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook