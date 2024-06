SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 June 2024 – ScanKomfort by Scanteak, a leading name in luxury bedding solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of two new premium hybrid mattresses – RUHEMEISTER and KLIMAKOMFORT – offering customers better comfort and restorative sleep. Available to purchase now, these mattresses embody ScanKomfort’s commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.