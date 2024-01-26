KBank targets double-digit return on equity within 2026
deploys ‘Strategy 3+1’ to deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, employees, regulators and society at large.“KBank aims to be a solidly dependable partner to our customers, and other stakeholder, and to deliver solid performance to our shareholders in an increasingly unpredictable global economic environment.” Ms. Kattiya Indaravijaya, Chief Executive Officer, KBank
- ‘Strategy 3+1’ to help KBank grow business by focusing on three strategic priorities: reinvigorate credit performance, scale capital-lite fee income businesses, and strengthen and pioneer sales and service models to deliver value-based results. As the ‘+1’ of its three core strategies, KBank aims for new revenue creation in medium- and long-term that will contribute around 5% to net profit within the next five years.
- Loan will grow 3-5% in 2024 along with enhancing end-to-end transformation to elevate credit capabilities for business growth
- Mutual Fund Asset Under Management (AUM) of KASIKORN ASSET MANAGEMENT Co., Ltd. (KAsset) will grow around 30-40% by 2026.
- K PLUS users will grow around 20-30% by 2026 and maintains leading position.
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 January 2024 – KBank has adopted a 3+1 strategy that is about focusing on three priorities to generate sustainable growth, and an additional mission to generate new income in the medium and long term.