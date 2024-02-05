Miyazaki City teams up with Japan Airlines Miyazaki Branch to invite tourists from Asia for a unique coastal and cutural journey
MIYAZAKI CITY, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 February 2024 – Miyazaki City, a hub in southeast Kyushu, Japan, and the capital of Miyazaki Prefecture, has a population of around 400,000, making it the seventh-largest city in the region. Designated a core city in 1998, it is celebrated for its vibrant tourism attractions, such as Phoenix Seagaia, Aoshima, and hosting professional baseball training camps. Known for its focus on the service industry, the city boasts the Sheraton Grand Ocean Resort, one of Kyushu’s tallest structures, located in the Phoenix Seagaia complex.