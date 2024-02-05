Unwrap #365Valentine’sDay Deals with iShopChangi & Celebrate Love in Singapore

Fall head-over-heels this Valentine’s season with iShopChangi’s #365ValentinesDay bonanza. Throughout February, ignite the spark daily and revel in swoon-worthy discounts of up to 68% off a diverse array of love-filled surprises for everyone you adore.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 February 2024 – From now to 29 February 2024, non-travellers can experience the magic of Valentine’s Day with iShopChangi’s #365ValentinesDay celebration. Your ultimate destination for heartfelt gifting, break away from the ordinary and express your love with a treasure trove of giftsranging from exceptional spirits crafted by renowned brands such as Suntory to limited-edition Beauty Sets from BEAUTIQUE by iShopChangi, all curatedfor friends, Galentines, partners, and loved ones. Spreading the love also gets an extra boost through exclusive offerings from partners, including Anthology by Compendium Spirits and dipndip. But that’s not all! Delight in specially crafted Valentine’s Day cards and iShopChangi’s gift-wrapping services for a heartfelt expression of love. And for those final-hour surprises, on-demand delivery services are available to ensure your thoughtful gestures arrive just in time for the special day.