MediConCen Secures Series A Funding to Drive Global Expansion
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 February 2024 – MediConCen Limited, an Insurtech company that automates insurance claims using AI and blockchain, announced that it has raised USD 6.85 million in its latest Series A round. The new funding is led by HSBC Asset Management and has also received support from existing investors including G&M Capital, ParticleX, and new investor Wings Capital Ventures. To date, MediConCen received USD 12.7 million, and this new investment will accelerate its growth in the international market, including the Middle East and Southeast Asia.