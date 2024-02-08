Kingdee (0268.HK) Takes Center Stage as China’s Premier SaaS Company Unleashing a Game-Changing FREE ERP App for Hong Kong SMEs

Limited Availability: Only 1,000 Free Quotas of Kingdee Cloud Stellar Offered
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 February 2024 – Kingdee International (0268.HK), the leading SaaS company in China, is proud to announce the launch of Kingdee Cloud Stellar, the first FREE ERP App designed exclusively for Hong Kong’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This groundbreaking solution empowers businesses to take charge of their future by providing comprehensive ERP functionalities tailored to their needs. With a limited availability of only 1,000 free quotas, this exclusive offer highlights the exceptional value it brings. Eligible Hong Kong SMEs are urged to act swiftly to secure their access to Kingdee Cloud Stellar and revolutionize their business operations.