Grab a 7Café & Enjoy a Seasonal Singalong!

Immerse yourself in 7Café’s ASMR Christmas Remix and enjoy a variety of money-saving promotions and green initiatives

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 December 2020 – As the year comes to a close, 7-Eleven‘s 7Café has a

number of exciting happenings to lift the spirits this holiday season. A

specially created ASMR Christmas film by 7Café will delight your eyes and

ears enabling you to experience the quality of its 100% Arabica beans in a very

innovative way. And let’s not forget the tastebuds — you can now enjoy the wide

selection of 7Café beverages as part of our Breakfast Combo sets. These can be

paired with a brand-new addition on our Ready-to-Eat menu. We also have news to

share about the expansion of our “Bring Your Own Tumbler” green initiative.

The 7Café ASMR

Christmas Remix — Experience 7Café like never before

Christmas is most

definitely in the air – the lights are up, trees are decorated and holiday tunes

can be heard playing throughout the city. Adding to the yuletide spirit,

7-Eleven has composed a one-of-a-kind Christmas treat to stimulate the senses.

7Café has remixed a Christmas classic with the help of its 100% Arabica beans

enabling you to experience its good quality freshly brewed coffee in a truly

novel way.

Enjoy our freshly brewed coffee made from 100% Arabica beans in this new

festive cup.

This short Christmas film’s

soundtrack incorporates a multitude of ASMR sound effects, made using its exclusive

blend of 100% Arabica coffee beans. 7Café’s signature high quality coffee beans

take a leading role; they are transformed into Christmas trees, snowflakes and

other familiar Christmas motifs. An audio-visual treat that is sure to put a

smile on your face!

Click here to enjoy the ASMR short film Grab a

7Café and Enjoy a Seasonal Singalong https://fb.watch/2nTvGACmgA/

Breakfast Combos — Mix

and match with 7Café to get your day off to a flying start

7-Eleven offers a

wonderful range of great value Breakfast Combos to start your mornings right.

And with a wide selection of 7Café beverages in the mix, you can choose from a

variety of options for an affordable brekkie on the go!

From 23 December until

2 March, you can enjoy an invigorating 7Café Hot Americano as part of

the $3 Breakfast Combo. Pair it with tasty bites including the 7-Select Scrambled

Egg Burger with Chicken Sausage, Taste Asia Lo Chee Cheong Fun, Taste Asia

Chwee Kueh, Chicken Pau & Siew Mai 2s or Lo Mai Gai & Siew Mai 2s.

If you prefer something

milkier, then opt for the $4 Breakfast Combo. Mix and match 7Café

Cappuccino, Latte, Mocha or Hot Chocolate with a variety of 7-Select sandwiches

and meals. Choose from the Breaded Fish Chip Sandwich, Chicken Luncheon Meat

& Scrambled Egg Sandwich or Sweet & Spicy Tuna Croissant. Or if you are

looking for something warm to start your day with, go for the 7-Select Scrambled

Egg with Chicken Ham Wrap or Taste Asia Mee Soto.

Check in-store for the latest Breakfast Combo!





Bring Your Own Tumbler

— Save money and the environment!

7-Eleven is committed

to a brighter future for its customers and the planet!

In the new year, we

will continue our sustainability efforts and expand the Bring Your Own Tumbler

programme to include all reusable cups, not just the 7Café tumbler. We

will also be rolling out a new discount offer. From 1 January 2021, bring your

own tumbler to enjoy 10 cents off each time you refill at 7Café! Let’s join

forces to reduce waste and help protect the environment together.

The perfect partners

to a cup of 7Café

To tickle your

tastebuds, we’ve a couple of new items on the menu that go perfectly alongside

a cup of 7Café. These make for a tasty meal or afternoon snack to beat those

hunger pangs!

For all cheese lovers

out there, try our Three Cheese Chicken Lasagne. Savour layer upon layer

of comforting pasta, coated with mushroom béchamel and tomato sauce and topped with a trio of

cheeses — parmesan, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. From 25November

to 29 December, enjoy it at the special promotion price of $3.50 (Usual Price

$3.90)!

About 7Café

7Café is one of

7-Eleven’s own brands. Available anytime, anywhere at over 200 stores

island-wide, 7Café is made using premium ingredients including our unique blend

of 100% Arabica beans, quality fresh milk and cocoa powder. With 7Café, customers

can enjoy quick, convenient, good quality and affordable freshly brewed coffee

on the go.

The full store list where 7Café is available can be downloaded here: https://www.7-eleven.com.sg/Offer

About 7-Eleven

Established

in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since expanded to more than 400 stores

island-wide to become the leading 24-hour convenience chain store. We take

pride in serving the Singapore community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by offering a wide array of quality

products, food and services to satisfy the needs of its customers. Think

7-Eleven and what comes to mind are the refreshing Slurpee, 7Café as well as a

wide range of quality Ready Meals and sandwiches under 7-Select. 7-Eleven is also

a 24/7 one-stop destination for customers who need to access bill payment

services in their own time. Our services cover payment of utilities, courier

services, and even cash withdrawal.

For more information, visit www.7-eleven.com.sg.