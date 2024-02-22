PFA stops production of five food points

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority has stopped the production of five restaurants and fast food points for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations on Thursday.

On the direction of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, food safety teams inspected dozens of eateries and food production units in Gulberg, Garden Town and Iqbal Town. The teams thoroughly inspected the food quality, hygiene issues and food safety standards in a daylong operation.

He said that PFA took action against the food business operators (FBOs) due to using stale vegetables and expired meat for preparing different food dishes. Further, he said that the PFA teams witnessed the poor storage system, worst condition of hygiene and usage of rusty freezers for preserving the food.

Apart from that, the raiding teams discarded over a maund of expired cooking oil and chemicals during different raids, he said.

Muhammad Asim said that the use of substandard, adulterated and unhygienic food causes health problems for consumer health. He said continuous operations are going on to ensure the supply of quality food to the people of Punjab. He added that the adulteration mafia is a scourge on society and they will be eradicated at any cost.

