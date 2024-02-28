Hong Kong Immigration Limited is now launching a new service to align with the Capital Investment Entrant Scheme introduced by the Hong Kong government.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 February 2024 – On February, 2024 The latest policy address, the Hong Kong government introduced the CIES. Eligible investors who invest HKD 30 million or more in assets such as stocks, funds, and bonds (excluding real estate) in Hong Kong can apply for entry through this scheme. The Hong Kong Immigration Consultant Limited is launching a new service in response to the Capital Investment Entrant Scheme (CIES) introduced by the Hong Kong government.