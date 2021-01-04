Prudential collaborates with K-pop band SuperM to launch “We DO Well Together”

New campaign focused on health, wellness

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 January 2021

– Prudential Corporation

Asia (Prudential) is collaborating with Korean pop (K-pop) supergroup

SuperM to launch a new campaign — We DO Well Together — to encourage

people across Asia to stay well and healthy, and have fun doing it. “We

DO Well Together”: Prudential, K-pop stars SuperM turn spotlight on health and

wellness Prudential is excited to be the first

regional life insurer to announce a partnership with a K-pop phenomena. Formed

in 2019 by SM Entertainment and Capitol Music Group, SuperM brings together

seven members from top K-pop groups and is beloved by millions of fans around

the world. Their positive and energetic approach to music and performance embodies

Prudential’s “We DO” spirit which celebrates the drive and optimism in today’s

generation. Prudential Corporation Asia Chief

Executive Nic Nicandrou said,

“Prudential and SuperM share a common goal. We want to promote the importance

of staying fit and healthy, especially during these times. Together, we want to

motivate people to attain wellness in a positive, proactive and fun way.” As a leading

insurer focused on helping people get the most out of life, Prudential has

helped millions of customers in Asia by protecting their health and growing

their wealth so they can achieve their life goals.

“Prudential goes beyond the provision of protection

to offer holistic health and wellness services, helping people prevent and

postpone the onset of diseases. We do this through our all-in-one health app

Pulse by Prudential, and a comprehensive range of best-in-class solutions and

services to help people live well, for longer. This latest campaign focused on

health and wellness reflects our continued commitment to putting our customers

at the heart of our business,” Mr Nicandrou added.





SuperM said, “As the world experiences challenging

times due to the pandemic, it is our ambition to spread positive energy and

help as many people as possible to achieve not just good physical health, but

mental wellbeing as well. We share a common mission with Prudential to help

improve people’s wellness and drive optimism in good and bad times. Through ‘We

DO Well Together’, we call on everybody to put in the same energy and spirit as

‘We DO’ to achieve our life goals together.”

Throughout 2021, Prudential and SuperM

will hold a series of events to motivate people to lead healthier lives and

achieve better wellness. Prudential will announce more details of the

activities in the next few months.

Watch the video about SuperM here.

About Prudential Corporation Asia

https://www.prudentialcorporation-asia.com/

Prudential Corporation Asia

(Prudential) is a business unit of Prudential plc*, comprising its life insurance operations in Asia and

Africa, as well as its asset management

business, Eastspring Investments. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Prudential helps

people get the most out of life through savings, protection and investment

solutions that meet their diverse and evolving needs.

Prudential is a leading life

insurer with operations spanning 13 markets in Asia, covering Cambodia, China,

Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines,

Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. In Africa, Prudential has a presence in

eight markets, covering Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Togo,

and Uganda. With a robust multi-channel distribution platform, Prudential

delivers comprehensive and innovative solutions to more than 16 million

customers across the two continents.

Eastspring Investments manages

investments in Asia on behalf of a wide range of retail and institutional

investors. It is a leading Asia-based asset manager with on-the-ground presence

in 11 major Asian markets as well as distribution offices in North America and

Europe. It has US$220 billion in assets under management (as at 30 June 2020),

managing funds across a range of asset classes including equities and fixed

income.

In line with the company’s mission

to make healthcare affordable and accessible for all, ‘Pulse by Prudential’

(Pulse) was first introduced in Malaysia in August 2019. Today, Pulse is

available in 12 markets across Asia and Africa. The app uses AI-powered

self-help tools and real-time information to serve as a 24/7 health and

wellness partner to users, helping them prevent, postpone, and protect against

the onset of diseases. As at December 2020, the app has been downloaded more

than 15 million times in Asia and Africa. For more information on Pulse: www.wedopulse.com.

* Prudential

plc is listed on the stock exchanges of London (PRU.L), Hong Kong (2378.HK),

Singapore (K6S.SG) and New York (PUK.N). It is not affiliated in any manner

with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is

in the United States nor with The Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of

M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.





About SuperM





SuperM, described as ‘The

Avengers of K-pop‘, was formed in 2019 by SM Entertainment and Capitol

Music Group. The supergroup consists of seven members from SM Entertainment‘s multi-platinum boy

bands: TAEMIN from SHINee, BAEKHYUN and KAI from EXO, TAEYONG and MARK from NCT

127, and TEN and LUCAS from WayV. The first Asian music act in history to ever

top the prestigious US Billboard

200

album chart with a debut release, SuperM has achieved impressive international

success by also hitting #1 on Billboard’s Artist 100, Top Album Sales, Top

Current Albums, Digital Albums, Internet Albums, World Albums, and World

Digital Song Sales charts.