Prudential collaborates with K-pop band SuperM to launch “We DO Well Together”
New campaign focused on health, wellness
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 January 2021
– Prudential Corporation
Asia (Prudential) is collaborating with Korean pop (K-pop) supergroup
SuperM to launch a new campaign — We DO Well Together — to encourage
people across Asia to stay well and healthy, and have fun doing it.
“We
DO Well Together”: Prudential, K-pop stars SuperM turn spotlight on health and
wellness
Prudential is excited to be the first
regional life insurer to announce a partnership with a K-pop phenomena. Formed
in 2019 by SM Entertainment and Capitol Music Group, SuperM brings together
seven members from top K-pop groups and is beloved by millions of fans around
the world. Their positive and energetic approach to music and performance embodies
Prudential’s “We DO” spirit which celebrates the drive and optimism in today’s
generation.
Prudential Corporation Asia Chief
Executive Nic Nicandrou said,
“Prudential and SuperM share a common goal. We want to promote the importance
of staying fit and healthy, especially during these times. Together, we want to
motivate people to attain wellness in a positive, proactive and fun way.”
As a leading
insurer focused on helping people get the most out of life, Prudential has
helped millions of customers in Asia by protecting their health and growing
their wealth so they can achieve their life goals.
“Prudential goes beyond the provision of protection
to offer holistic health and wellness services, helping people prevent and
postpone the onset of diseases. We do this through our all-in-one health app
Pulse by Prudential, and a comprehensive range of best-in-class solutions and
services to help people live well, for longer. This latest campaign focused on
health and wellness reflects our continued commitment to putting our customers
at the heart of our business,” Mr Nicandrou added.
SuperM said, “As the world experiences challenging
times due to the pandemic, it is our ambition to spread positive energy and
help as many people as possible to achieve not just good physical health, but
mental wellbeing as well. We share a common mission with Prudential to help
improve people’s wellness and drive optimism in good and bad times. Through ‘We
DO Well Together’, we call on everybody to put in the same energy and spirit as
‘We DO’ to achieve our life goals together.”
Throughout 2021, Prudential and SuperM
will hold a series of events to motivate people to lead healthier lives and
achieve better wellness. Prudential will announce more details of the
activities in the next few months.
Watch the video about SuperM here.
About Prudential Corporation Asia
https://www.prudentialcorporation-asia.com/
Prudential Corporation Asia
(Prudential) is a business unit of Prudential plc*, comprising its life insurance operations in Asia and
Africa, as well as its asset management
business, Eastspring Investments. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Prudential helps
people get the most out of life through savings, protection and investment
solutions that meet their diverse and evolving needs.
Prudential is a leading life
insurer with operations spanning 13 markets in Asia, covering Cambodia, China,
Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines,
Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. In Africa, Prudential has a presence in
eight markets, covering Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Togo,
and Uganda. With a robust multi-channel distribution platform, Prudential
delivers comprehensive and innovative solutions to more than 16 million
customers across the two continents.
Eastspring Investments manages
investments in Asia on behalf of a wide range of retail and institutional
investors. It is a leading Asia-based asset manager with on-the-ground presence
in 11 major Asian markets as well as distribution offices in North America and
Europe. It has US$220 billion in assets under management (as at 30 June 2020),
managing funds across a range of asset classes including equities and fixed
income.
In line with the company’s mission
to make healthcare affordable and accessible for all, ‘Pulse by Prudential’
(Pulse) was first introduced in Malaysia in August 2019. Today, Pulse is
available in 12 markets across Asia and Africa. The app uses AI-powered
self-help tools and real-time information to serve as a 24/7 health and
wellness partner to users, helping them prevent, postpone, and protect against
the onset of diseases. As at December 2020, the app has been downloaded more
than 15 million times in Asia and Africa. For more information on Pulse: www.wedopulse.com.
* Prudential
plc is listed on the stock exchanges of London (PRU.L), Hong Kong (2378.HK),
Singapore (K6S.SG) and New York (PUK.N). It is not affiliated in any manner
with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is
in the United States nor with The Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of
M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.
About SuperM
SuperM, described as ‘The
Avengers of K-pop‘, was formed in 2019 by SM Entertainment and Capitol
Music Group. The supergroup consists of seven members from SM Entertainment‘s multi-platinum boy
bands: TAEMIN from SHINee, BAEKHYUN and KAI from EXO, TAEYONG and MARK from NCT
127, and TEN and LUCAS from WayV. The first Asian music act in history to ever
top the prestigious US Billboard
200
album chart with a debut release, SuperM has achieved impressive international
success by also hitting #1 on Billboard’s Artist 100, Top Album Sales, Top
Current Albums, Digital Albums, Internet Albums, World Albums, and World
Digital Song Sales charts.