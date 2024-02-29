Kaohsiung Vies for Win-Win at Kumamoto Expo in Japan
KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 February 2024 – As head of a delegation comprising officials and local businesses to KUMAMOTO Industrial Revitalization EXPO 2024, Deputy Mayor of Kaohsiung Lo Ta-sheng officiated the opening of the Kaohsiung Pavilion and signed an MOU on innovative startups with the Japanese city. On top of attesting to the friendship between the two cities and expanding bilateral exchanges, Kaohsiung’s attendance at the expo also brought the city’s cutting-edge chipmaking technologies and highly competitive tourism-related food products to the international stage. Kumamoto Prefecture Governor Ikuo Kabashima made a special appearance to express gratitude to the Kaohsiung City Government and the hope that more business opportunities can be created, thereby fostering closer collaboration in the semiconductor supply chain and strengthening relations between Taiwan and Japan.