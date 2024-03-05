HKSTP Rides LEAP 2024 Platform to Power Middle East Innovation Drive and Calls on Ecosystem Leaders to Keep Up with Global I&T Opportunities
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 March 2024 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has kicked off the first leg of a landmark delegation with the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau (ITIB) and Hong Kong Cyberport (Cyberport) to the Middle East. Together with eight Park companies and first stopping at LEAP 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, HKSTP is on a mission to rally innovators across the respective ecosystems to keep up with the global speed of disruptive innovation and technology (I&T).